WATSON, Alvin James



Alvin James Watson, died Friday, April 15, 2022. He was born September 16, 1957, in Dayton, Ohio, to the union of Russell and Mable Watson.



Alvin is preceded in death by his parents Russell and Mable Watson 2014 and 2015 respectively and his ex-wife Dorothy Stark.



Alvin leaves to cherish his memory his brother, Timmy Watson, cousins Luretha Young, Virginia Jackson and cousin and caretaker, Pamela Shackelord all of Dayton, Ohio. Various other aunts, uncles and cousins across the country and friends locally including long-time friend Lois Williams.

