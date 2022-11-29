WATSON,



James Matthew "Jim"



James (Jim) Matthew Watson, Age 67 of Hamilton, OH, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2022, in Hamilton, OH. Jim was born to Jack and Liz Watson on July 31, 1955, in Cincinnati, Ohio. On June 26, 1976, he married Marcia Vanness (who survives him).



Jim is also survived by his son, Matt (Mary Catherine) Watson; his favorite granddaughter, Jennifer Watson; his grandsons, Christopher and Andrew Watson; three brothers, John (Kay) Watson, Joe (Sharon) Watson, and Mark (Ruth) Watson; three sisters, Missy (Mike) Pizza, Katie (Andrew) Hertlein, and Christy Watson; brother-in-law, Pete (Pam) Vanness; sisters-in-law, Stephanie Galbraith and Valerie (Jim) Schmitt; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws (Buck and Jeannine Vanness); and his daughter, Jennifer.



Jim was a member of Kerusso Baptist Church at the time of his death. He loved to spend time with his family and church family. He retired from teaching in 2013, spending the last 29 years of his career in the Oak Hills Local School District in Cincinnati.



Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Friday, December 2, at Brown-Dawson Funeral Home located at 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, OH 45013. Funeral service will be at 10 AM on Saturday, December 3, at Brown-Dawson Funeral Home with burial following at Reily Cemetery on Peoria Reily Rd.



Donations may be made to Kerusso Baptist Church or Hospice of Hamilton.

