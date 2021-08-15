WATSON, James F. "Jim"



Age 75, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Darlene Watson and brothers, Bill and Chuck Watson. He is survived by his



loving wife of 35 years, Mary (Willenborg) Watson; daughter, Judy (Bobby) Cox; sisters, Cindy Thompson, Mary Herman, Debby (Greg) McRoberts and Caroline Becker; brothers, Ron (Valerie), Dan (Irmgard) and Bob Watson; grandchildren,



Cassie, Emily, Olivia and Ryland; great-grandchildren, Anna, Noah, Henry and Fae; many nieces and nephews and other family and friends. Jim had a great love of and concern for humanity and the earth. He lived for all things natural and was an avid organic gardener; sharing his produce and chicken eggs with anyone in need. He was an animal lover who adored his pets, including dogs, cats, birds and chickens. He had an adventurous spirit and enjoyed hang-gliding and power-gliding. Jim will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A celebration of life will take place from 10 am until noon on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Tobias Funeral Home, Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. In lieu of flowers the family invites you to plant or dedicate a tree in



Jim's memory or bring wild picked flowers from home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



