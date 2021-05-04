WATSON, Pansy Marie



Age 96, of Miamisburg, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Marie was born in Monterey, TN, on January 16, 1925, to the late Homer and Mabel Essary. In



addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Watson; daughter, Linda Vest; and 5 brothers and sisters. Marie is survived by her grandsons, Dusty (Doris) Caudill and Greg (Cindy) Caudill; 7 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren and one more on the way. Marie lived her life for the Lord. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 7, 2021, from 12:30-1:30 pm at the Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940



Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH 45439. The service will follow at 1:30 pm. Marie will be laid to rest at Valley View Memorial



Gardens, Xenia, OH. To leave her family a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

