WATT, Minniealta O'Reilly



95, died on November 28, 2021, at Arlington Pointe in Middletown, OH. She was born March 28, 1926, to Hattie and Myron O'Reilly in Charleston, Washington. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband William E. Watt. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and David Martin; a son and daughter-in-law, Donald and Trilla Watt; grandson Andrew Watt; grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Nathan and Anna Watt; two great-granddaughters, Sasha and Ella Watt; and a brother Myron O'Reilly, Jr. Growing up in Brownsville, Washington, she attended a one room school through the first eight grades, and then graduated from Kitsap County High School. She began her nurses training at the University of Washington before joining the Army Cadet Nurse Corp to complete her R.N. training at Virginia Mason Hospital in Seattle, WA. She worked at various hospitals



before becoming a school nurse in the Titusville Pennsylvania School District, during which time she earned her bachelor's degree from Clarion State University. She retired in 1980 and moved to Port Charlotte, Florida, and then moved to Middletown in 2010. She was a member of the United Methodist Church. Funeral Service will be held Friday, December 3, 2021, at 11:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, with Rev. Noah Park officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Hope United Methodist Church - missions program, 3642 Shaker Rd, Franklin, OH 45005 or the Salvation Army Middletown food pantry 1914 First Ave, Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

