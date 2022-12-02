WATTS, Etta Jane



Age 92 of South Charleston, passed away on November 26, 2022, in Springfield, Ohio. She was born on September 14, 1930, in Madison County, Ohio, to the late Clarence and Mabel (Allen) Wilson. Etta is survived by her children, Steve (Deena) Cornell and Regina (Larry) Timmons, grandchildren, Christina Cornell, Craig Cornell, Ashley Timmons, and Matthew (Emily) Timmons, great-grandchildren, Braydon, Stephanie (Caleb), Justin, and Victoria, great-great-grandchildren, Jeffery and Maddelyn, and sisters, Arlene Legg and Eileen Dillion. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her spouses, Harley Cornell and Roger Watts, brother, Clarence Jr., and sisters, Margret and Janice. Etta worked for Gohl's Grocery Store for many years and was also a talented seamstress.



Family and friends will be received on Monday, December 5, 2022, from 11:00-1:00 p.m. at the Ingling Williams and Lewis Funeral Home, South Charleston. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m., officiated by Pastor Kevin Moehn. Etta will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Cemetery following the funeral services. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



