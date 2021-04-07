WAYMIRE, Patricia J.



80, of Yellow Springs, entered the joy of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021. She was born to Alfred and Gladys VanScoyk on Nov. 30, 1940, in Dayton, Ohio. Pat graduated from Vandalia Butler High School in 1958 and Miami University (Ohio) in 1962. She was a member of the Clifton Presbyterian Church for 44 years, where she served as an elder and deacon. Pat was a wonderful cook and truly enjoyed organizing and entertaining others at home and at her church, where she



organized countless spaghetti dinners. Her skills were demonstrated numerous times in The Taste of Home magazine where she served as an editor for over 25 years. She also was known for her homemade Christmas chocolates. Pat



thoroughly enjoyed mailing cards to family and friends for every occasion and holiday. Pat had incredible compassion and a heart of a servant. Together with her husband, they worked to build a farming operation and The Little Miami Flower Company which she dedicated most her life. Preceded in death by her brothers-in-law, Robert Barnes and Ralph Waymire. Survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, John Waymire; son, Chris Waymire (Maria); daughter, Amy Waymire; twin brother, Steve VanScoyk (Linda); 5 grandchildren, Tim, Drew (Emma), Audrey, Kayla and Alyssa; many



nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A private memorial service will be held at the Clifton Presbyterian Church. Family and friends are welcome to attend a celebration of Pat's life at 12 noon on Friday, April 9, at the Waymire Farm. If desired, memorial contributions can be made to either: Clifton Presbyterian Church, PO Box 103, Clifton, OH 45316 or Ohio's



Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton and Whetstone



Funeral Home, Vandalia. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.

