WEAR, Janet Sue Janet Sue Wear, age 82, of Fairfield, passed away on July 29, 2020, after an extended illness surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 14, 1938, in Hamilton to the late Albert and Viola Davis. On May 22, 1957, she married Maxwell N. Wear who survives her after 63 years of marriage. After raising five children, she ran her husband's law office in Fairfield for many years. Family was her greatest source of joy and she treasured news of and time with her far-flung children, grandchildren, and great- grandchildren. Earlier in her life, Janet served as a District and local Girl Scout leader and with other service organizations. In days past, she devoted hours to intricate needlepoint, sewing, and cross-stitch projects that have since become treasured heirlooms. She loved music and the sound of her playing classical music on the piano would fill the house. Especially in illness, reading was a constant source of stimulation and pleasureshe averaged about five books per weekand especially loved the works of the Bard. Janet is also survived by her children, David (Peggy) Wear (NC), Timothy (Rebecca) Wear (OR), Brenda (Lawrence) Cox (France), Jennifer (Joe) Skirvin (OH), and Elizabeth (Steve) Law (MA); grandchildren, Christopher (Emily) Wear, Tyler Wear, Laura (Charlie) Wade, Tara Wear, Tamara (Ryan) Green, Sarah Cox, Nathan Cox, Garrett Skirvin, and Emma Skirvin; great- grandchildren, Malia Anderson, Jayden Anderson, Ava Hansen, Marina Wear, Elena Wear, Annabelle Wade, and Maebry Wade; siblings, Karen Patterson, Mary Lou Johnson, Barbara Harer, and Buddy Davis. All will miss her loving company. Services are private and at the convenience of the family.


