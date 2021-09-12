dayton-daily-news logo
X

WEATHERFORD, Alfonzo

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WEATHERFORD, Alfonzo

Age 95, went home to be with the Lord on Sep 5, 2021.

Funeral service will be held on Mon., Sep 13, 2021, 12:00 PM at the Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 W 3rd St.,

Dayton, OH 45417, Rev. Dr. Lois Fortson-Kirk, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends by means

of a walk-through visitation

Monday at the funeral home beginning at 11:30 AM. Facial mask is required. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in honor of Mr. Alfonzo Weatherford, can be made to: The

Norma J. Ross Memorial Foundation and Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS - NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc

3924 W 3Rd St

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.loritts-neilson.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
BARTON, Richard
2
BEAM, David
3
Aguilera, Pilar de la
4
ANDERSON, Betty
5
FOUST, Richard
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top