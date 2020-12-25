WEATHERLY, Sharon R.



Sharon R. Weatherly, age 72, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away, Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Sycamore Hospital due to complications of COVID-19. She was born in Dayton, OH, on September 12, 1948, to the late Lillian (Jones) and James M. Gaver. Sharon was a



member of Community Harvest Church and previously was a 37-year member of Kettering Assembly of God. She had a love for the Bible and for sharing the Gospel and spent the last 50 years in ministries. In



addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, James M. Gaver, Jr., & William A. Gaver. Sharon is



survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Darryl G.



Weatherly; her 3 children, Jeffrey Weatherly, Lori (Darrell) Bucher and Carrie (Brett) Keaffaber; 6 grandchildren, Devin & Sammi Weatherly, Christian Bucher, Lilly Gray, Bradlee & Ethan Keaffaber; her great-grandson, Maverick Gray; her



sister Janice (Ron) Houser; several nieces and nephews; and a



special former employer, John Taylor. Services will be Private for the family. The Celebration of Life will be live streamed through Sharon's Facebook page at 1p.m., Wednesday,



December 30, 2020. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown, serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

