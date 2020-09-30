WEATHERSPOON, Sr., Hillard Nicholas Hillard Nicholas Weatherspoon Sr., age 78, of Dayton, passed away September 27, 2020, at Kingston Nursing Home. He was born October 12, 1941, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, the son of Frank B. and Louvenia (Hope) Weatherspoon, Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Frederick, Henry, Thomas L. Weatherspoon, children, Darren, Anthony, and Angela Weatherspoon. Hillard is survived by his children Hillard N. Jr. (Lisa), Bruce, Dr. Dianna Weatherspoon Bey (Emanuel), and a devoted friend Marilyn Weatherspoon, brothers, Frank B. Jr. (Cordelia), Floyd (Iris), sisters, Leola (Darnell), Ernestine (Bobby), and Bertha Lee (Andrew Sr.) He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. Hillard was a graduate of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School Class of 1959 and he attended Sinclair Community College. After 35 years, Hillard retired from Howard Paper Mill as a Foreman and years later retired from Trotwood-Madison City Schools. Flowers may be sent to the following: Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, OH 45459 for his Homegoing Celebration on Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm. A Graveside Service will follow at Woodland Historic Cemetery, 118 Woodland Ave. Dayton, OH 45409 from 12:30 pm until 1:30 pm. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for his family.

