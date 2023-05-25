Weaver, Anthony E "Tone"



Weaver Anthony Eugene Jr. "Tone" age 47 of Dayton, passed away on Thurs, May 18, 2023 unexpectedly. Funeral service will be held on Fri, May 26, 2023, 12:00 pm at Greater Allen AME Church, 1620 W 5th St, Dayton OH 45402, Rev. Dr. Elmer S. Martin, officiating. The family will receive relatives & friends Friday at the church beginning at 11:00 am. FACIAL MASK STRONGLY RECOMMENDED. Final Disposition: Cremation. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W. Third St.

