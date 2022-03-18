Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

WEAVER, Barbara

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WEAVER, Barbara "Barb"

Age 69, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Atrium Medical Center where she had been a patient for three days. She was born March 12, 1953, in Middletown and lived here all her life. Preceding her in death were her

father, Arnold Barnett; her mother, Charlette (Gery) Jordan; two sons, Douglas and Christopher Weaver; one sister, Jane Barnett; and one nephew, Darrell Senters. She is survived by one sister, Susan (Lewis) Collins; her step-father, Robert

Jordan; one step-sister, Ruth Lutz; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs

Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
PLATT, Billie
2
Hartley, MaryAnne
3
WENRICK, Scott
4
Brewer, Larry
5
WEBB, Dolores
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top