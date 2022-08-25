WEAVER, Carl C. "Kaka"



Carl C. "Kaka" Weaver, 94, of Springfield, OH, passed away at 3:16 a.m. on Sunday, August 21, 2022, in Hospice of Dayton.



He was born in Detroit, Michigan, on December 26, 1927, the son of the late Kelly and Bessie (Winkler) Weaver. He was also preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Elnora and James Lananna.



On January 1, 1957, in Tokyo, Japan, he married Aiko (Kudo) Weaver, and she preceded him in death on September 10, 2016.



He is survived by a daughter, Penelope (William) Gibson, of Springfield, Ohio, two sons; Lincoln (Melissa) Weaver of Springfield, Ohio, and Jason (Kiesha) Weaver of Texarkana, TX, six grandchildren; India (CJ) Mendoza, Cassia Gibson, Trevor Gibson, Kiana (Kendall McCulloch) Weaver, Darrius Scott, and Jada Ellis, eight great-grandchildren; Nina (Kameron), Mike, Nasiim, Malcolm, Cionna, Christopher, Kai, and Korrin, and a great-great-granddaughter, Nina-Selina, and a host of nieces and nephews.



Carl was affectionately known as "Kaka" and graduated from Springfield High School. He later studied at Sophia University in Japan and graduated from Wittenberg University in 1978. He was a U.S. Veteran, serving his country first in the U.S. Army for three years and then serving in the U.S. Air Force for 24 years before retiring. He then went to work for the City of Springfield and later for Clark County.



Kaka attended the First Church of the Brethren in Springfield where he served as a deacon and taught adult Sunday school. He always enjoyed reading and learning, and could speak several languages including English, Spanish and Japanese. He liked to hang out with his "Taco Bell Gang", was an avid bowler, and had a wonderful sense of humor.



Pastor Jessica Dolan will officiate a memorial service on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. in the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 101 Zanesfield Road, West Liberty, OH 43357. Burial with military honors will be held privately in Fairview Cemetery, West Liberty.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 15 So. Plum St., P.O. Box 98, Springfield, OH 45501 or by visiting www.salvationsarmyusa.org.



EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME, WEST LIBERTY is honored to serve the Weaver family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at



www.edsfh.com