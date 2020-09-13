WEAVER, Cecilia J. Age 81, of Englewood, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Brookdale of Englewood, following an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raleigh & Jean Johnson; by her husband, Dr. Bill Weaver, III; and by an infant daughter. She attended church at Covenant at Sugar Grove. Cecilia is survived by a son, Bill Weaver, IV; daughter, Laura (Brian) Joslin; grandsons, Sam & Eli Joslin; sisters, Pamela Gibler, Vicki Johnson & Sherri Cotter; brothers, Raleigh Johnson, II & John Johnson; along with numerous other relatives and friends. Due to the COVID pandemic, a private graveside service will be held for the immediate family and a Church Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are in care of GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

