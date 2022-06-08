dayton-daily-news logo
WEAVER, Frederick K. "Fred"

Age 81 of Dayton passed away Saturday June 4, 2022. Fred was born in Dayton, OH, to the late William B. and Alice K. Weaver. Fred owned and operated Weaver Funeral Home on North Main St., Dayton for many years. Memberships

include Ohio Funeral Directors Assoc., A.M.A., Daughters of the American Revolution, and Kentucky Colonel. Fred's passions were his family, fishing and growing pumpkins. He was preceded in death by his son Scott Weaver, surviving is his wife of 30 years, Judy; children, F.

Christopher Weaver, Gail Wentz, Eric Weaver, Michael

Weaver; step-children, Todd Flory and Jennifer Flory; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Sanner Funeral Home, 800 So. Alex Rd., West Carrollton, OH 45449 with

Pastor Joe Getts officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Thursday prior to services. Cremation to follow services. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

Funeral Home Information

Sanner Funeral Home Inc

800 S Alex Rd

West Carrollton, OH

45449

