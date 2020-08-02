WEAVER, Gene R. Gene R. Weaver, age 86, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Grandview Hospital. He was born February 16, 1934, in Dayton, Ohio, son to the late Howard and Etoile Weaver. Gene worked within the Montgomery County court system for 33 years. One of the highlights of his life was referring high school football for 37 years. He loved gardening and caring for his animals. He was also proud of his American Indian heritage. Gene will be missed by his loving wife of 26 years, Carol; three daughters, Shelley (Mike), Tracie (Scott) and Lori (Mark); one son, Brandon; four grandchildren, Kevin (Andrea), Jonathan (Chelsea), Olivia and Emma (Lucas); two great-grandchildren, Jack and Eleanor. Gene's wishes were for no services to be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gene's memory to the First Nation's Development Institute or the National Audubon Society. To share memory of Gene or leave a condolence for his family, visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

