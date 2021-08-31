WEAVER, Joanne



84 of Dayton, passed away on May 1, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents, Arlene and Harold Bard, and her loving dog, Peaches. At the time of her passing, she was survived by Thomas Weaver, who passed on August 27, 2021. Joanne is



also survived by her son, Chris (Joni); daughter, Cindi (Mark); grandchildren Angela, Jason, and Robbie (Amanda); and great-grandchildren Avery, Emersyn, Sutton, Everleigh,



Joshua, and Elijah.



Joanne was a loving mother and was a longtime employee of IAMS. She was instrumental in establishing their Customer Service Department, and being a part of the IAMS family was always a treasure to her. Joanne also loves Jesus, and loved playing bridge, reading books, and watching movies.



Joanne was previously cremated in May 2021, and calling hours for her and Thomas Weaver will be held on Wednesday, September 1, from 6-8 pm at Tobias Funeral Home – Beavercreek Chapel. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Target Dayton Ministries and the Malawi Talent Fund.

