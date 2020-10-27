WEAVER, Linda

WEAVER (nee Parker),



Linda Gail



Beloved Wife of Warren Weaver for 55 years, both



residents of Lebanon, PA,



before moving to Cincinnati, OH, in the late 1960s. Loving Mother of Gregg Weaver and Jill Kotnik. Dear Grandmother of Corey Weaver, Grace Kotnik, Jake Weaver, and Ben Kotnik. Predeceased by parents, Harry and Selma Parker and sister, Lesley Katzman. Linda enjoyed teaching for over three decades with the majority of her career through the Lakota School District in Ohio. She was loved and will be missed by many. Passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 9:30 AM to 11 AM. Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:30 AM. Interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

