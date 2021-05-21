WEAVER, Linda



76, of Middletown, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Majestic Care of Middletown. She was born in Dayton on



October 16, 1944, to parents, William and Edna (Davis) Roof. Linda worked as a Mortgage Loan Processor for Fifth-Third Bank. She was a member of Holy Family Parish - St. John's Church. Mrs. Weaver is survived by her sons, Scott (Ginger) Weaver and Michael (Christie) Weaver; sisters, Barbara (Nick) Nye and Katie (Bob) Heckert; and grandchildren, Lily, Brant, Kylei, Genna, Bella, Sydney, Roman, Dixie and Rory. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. Weaver; father, William Roof; and mother, Edna (Bud) Combs. Mass of



Christian Burial will be Monday, May 24, 2021, at 10:00 am at Holy Family Parish - St. John's Church, 1405 First Ave., with



Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be Sunday



afternoon from 2:00 - 4:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., (at Bonita Dr.). Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St, Suite B, Middletown, OH 45044 - OR - St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St., Middletown, OH 45042 - OR - the American Cancer Society, Southwest



Regional Office, 2808 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45206. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

