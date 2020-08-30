WEAVER, Linda Raye Age 73, born November 18, 1946 in Jeffersonville, OH, was called to heaven Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Linda graduated from Miami Trace High School in 1964. She retired from Wright-Patterson AFB after 34 years. Linda was married to Carl Weaver and into this union, Lynn Creyl Weaver was born. She was an active member of Believers Christian Fellowship Church. Preceded in death by her former father-in-law, Robert Weaver; mother, Eleanor Burns; brother-in-law, Dr. Larry L. Harris; former mother-in-law, Edna Weaver; sister-in-law, Dorothy Burns; father, Ellsworth "Chuck" Burns; brother, Ellsworth "James" Burns. Linda is survived by her daughter, Lynn Weaver; sisters, Eleanor Faye Harris, Cheryl Dean Card; a host of aunts, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and friends. Walk-through visitation 10 am-12 pm Wednesday, September 2, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private Service.

