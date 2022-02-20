Hamburger icon
WEBB, Betty

Obituaries
2 hours ago

WEBB, Betty Marie

Age 98, of Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Landings of Huber Heights. Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Arthur L.; and daughter,

Cathleen Ewald. She is survived by her sons, Gary L. Webb of Fairborn and Greg W. Webb of Huber Heights; granddaughters, Nicole and Alicia; 6 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Private services. In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice in Betty's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

Funeral Home Information

Marker & Heller Funeral Homes

5844 Old Troy Pike

Huber Heights, OH

45424

