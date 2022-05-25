dayton-daily-news logo
WEBB, Gerald

WEBB, Gerald "Jerry"

Born January 25, 1944, lived in Union, OH, passed May 20, 2022. He retired from GM after 34 yrs. of service. He loved golf, traveling, and gardening. He was preceded in death by his father, John Webb; mother Evelyn Dowler, and sister Cathy Landis. Jerry leaves behind wife Lana; daughter Robin Webb; step-daughter Shawn Connour; step-son Chad Connour; sisters Judy Webb, Linda Long, and brother Donnie Webb; four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. There will be no service but contributions can be made to Hospice of Dayton.

