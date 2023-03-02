WEBB, Jason Tyler "Tiny"



Age 51 of Oxford, passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2023. Jason was born in Oxford, Ohio on November 8, 1971 to Carl "Doug" and Dora (nee Wolfe) Webb. Jason graduated from Talawanda High School in 1989. He enjoyed fitness, going to the beach, playing softball and watching Atlanta Falcons football. Since the age of 5, Jason played hockey and eventually playing for the Stingers. Jason is survived by his daughters, Hailey Webb, Mariah Graves and McKayla Warren; his grandson, Blake; his sister, Tiffany (Jimmy) Sorrell; his nieces and nephew, Tyler Farmer, Megan Farmer and Ashley (Ronnie) Gray; his great-nieces and nephews, Raelynn, Avry, Gaige, Zoie and Stella; his special friend, Dave Donaldson. Jason was preceded in death by parents, Dora Webb and Carl (Robin) Webb. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Funeral service to follow at 6:00 PM. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

