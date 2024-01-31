Webb, Lois



Lois Webb, age 58, of Russells Point, passed away on January 27, 2024. She was born on June 8, 1965 to the late Roberta and George Hayes Jr. She enjoyed playing bingo whenever she could. She also liked to go fishing or crochet. She was an avid Red's fan and watched every game, sometimes more than once. Lois was an amazing woman. She was kind but also very honest. Her favorite place to be was barefoot in the garden with her flowers. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, and she will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her brother, Bob (Ginger) Hayes. Left to cherish her memory, her loving husband of 41 years, Bobby Webb; her children: Ginger (Tyler) Campbell, Jamie (Kris) Hammond and Bobbie (Judy) Vest; grandchildren: Hailey, Devon, Kristofor and Daniel; her siblings: Danny (Barb) Hayes, Douglas (Cathy) Hayes, Lewis (Shelly) Hayes and Timothy (Becky) Hayes; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. A visitation will be held from 2:30pm to 4:00pm on Friday, February 2, 2024 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, where the funeral service will begin at 4:00pm. To share a memory of Lois or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com