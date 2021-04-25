X

WEBB, Lonnie

WEBB, Lonnie R.

Lonnie R Webb, 30, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away on 04/17/2021. He was born to parents Barry R. Webb and Kathy Webb on 04/28/1990, in Dayton, Ohio. Lonnie worked in home remodeling and enjoyed fishing every chance he got. Lonnie is survived by his parents, sister Jessica Collins (Jim), nephews

Atticus Collins and Cyrus Collins. He is preceded in death by grandparents Major and Opal Webb, and Robert Parrett, Jr., and Mary Catherine Parrett. At the request of family, there will be no service.

