WEBSTER, Gregory

WEBSTER, Sr.,



Gregory Allen



Age 84, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away January 14, 2022. Memorial mass 11 am Friday, February 4, at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, 519 Liscum Dr. (Semi-private, Mask Required). Calling hours 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Inurnment Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are



entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.