WEBSTER, Lynette Marie



68, departed this life on Thursday, February 3, 2022. Lynn was a lifelong resident of Dayton and a graduate of Julienne High School ('71) and the



University of Dayton ('76).



Following a fulfilling career in service to others, including positions with Dayton Public Schools and Goodwill Industries of Miami Valley, Lynn



retired after working as a manager of low-income, senior communities with St. Mary Development Corporation. She will be remembered as an incredible mother, sister, aunt, and friend. Her caring spirit, creative nature, and witty demeanor will be missed by all who loved her. Lynn was preceded in death by her mother Helen Turney; her brothers, Bruce and Glenn Alan Turney; and her nephew Tate Smith.



She leaves to cherish precious memories, and spread her light and love for others, her beloved sister, Freda Smith; one daughter, Kandis Daramola; two nephews, Bruce (Helena) Graham and Solomon (Candace) Smith; a host of other family and friends; and her dialysis comrades at Fresenius-West.



Funeral Service 11AM, Saturday, February 12, 2022, at H.H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 10-11AM.



