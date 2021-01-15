WEBSTER, Melba J.



Melba J. Webster, age 87 of Dayton, OH, passed away on Fri., Jan. 8, 2021. Private graveside service will be held on Sat., Jan. 16, 2021, 1:00 PM at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum, 118 Woodland Avenue, Dayton, OH 45409, Rev Elmer S. Martin, M.Div, officiating. A walk-through viewing will be held on Saturday at the funeral home beginning at 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM where the family will be present. Facial mask is required. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. For full obituary, visit http://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W Third St.

