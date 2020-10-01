WEBSTER, Neoma

WEBSTER (Flory), Neoma Neoma (Flory) Webster, 89, passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 29, 2020, at Legacy Village in Xenia, Ohio. Her beloved daughter Debi was by her side as she made her transition. Neoma was the widower of William (Bill) Webster with whom she shared 50 years of marriage together thru his passing in 1997. Born in 1931 she was the daughter of Allen and Clara Flory of Brookville. She was one of nine siblings and is survived by sisters Ruby, Mildred and Mabel all of whom she enjoyed playing cards with until these last few years when her dementia prevented it. She is also survived by her children Jeff and Debi, six grand-children and two great-grand-children whom she loved spending time with. She was a wonderful mother and sister and will be missed by all survivors and friends. A graveside service will be held at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, 11890 N Dixie Dr, Tipp City, OH 45371 at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 2, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 31 W. Whipp Rd, Dayton, OH 45459. Online memories of Neoma may be left for the family at http://www.hale-sarver.com.

