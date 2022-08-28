WEDDINGTON,



Barbara Ann



07/07/1939-08/22/2022



Barbara Ann Weddington, of Franklin, age 83, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022. She was born on July 7th, 1939, in Franklin, to Rollie and Myrtle Black Harrell.



Barbara served as a nurse in the US Air Force for several years, and continued to care for patients in a private practice for many more. She remained at the same practice, OB-GYN South in Kettering, for her whole career. She was very involved at St. Mary's church, and loved to do arts and crafts. Barbara was a lover of all things British. She had a pen pal in the UK, and made two trips overseas to see them and explore Great Britain. Back in the States, she loved to watch British TV and movies from her extensive DVD collection, or from BritBox.



Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Rollie and Myrtle Harrell; and her husband, Scott Weddington in 2020.



Barbara is survived by her children, John Leonard Weiss Jr and Melody Meredith; her sister, Patricia Kelsea; her grandchildren, Sage Weiss (Nicholas Reed), Tiffany Gibbs, and Eli John Weiss; her great-grandchildren, Kenton John Weiss and Ryleigh Gibbs; her nephew, David (Carisa) Pade; and her great-niece and nephew, Alexis Pade and David Pade Jr.



A visitation will be held for Barbara on Tuesday, August 30th from 10-11 am at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E 2nd Street, Franklin, OH 45005. Funeral service will start at 11 am at the funeral home, with Brian Morris officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Woodhill Cemetery.



If desired, contributions can be made in memory of Barbara to the American Cancer Society.

