WEEKS, AMY

WEEKS (nee Szczesny), Amy Marie



56, passed away at her home



in West Chester, Ohio, on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. She was born January 5, 1965, in Dayton, Ohio, to Walter and Martha (nee Stauber) Szczesny. Amy was raised in Springfield and married her high school sweetheart, Stephen B. Weeks. They have three children: Alex, Abby and Maggie Weeks. Beloved sister of Ron (Christine) Szczesny, Elaine (the late Jim) Kerr, and Michael (Kirstine) Szczesny.



Amy built her career as a dedicated nurse in health care and previously was an instructor of nursing at Miami University and The Christ Hospital. Aside from her profession, she was a very active and nurturing mother who loved her family with all of her heart! Amy adored her many friends throughout her life. She enjoyed playing tennis, taking walks, and experiencing the great outdoors.



Visitation will be 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45241. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at St. Michael Church in Sharonville with Fr. Ed Burns as celebrant. Online condolences may be shared at www.mrfh.com. Memorial contributions can be made to the Karen Wellington Foundation. Please select "Dedicate this gift" in the memory of Amy Weeks. www.karenwellingtonfoundation.org/donate. Checks can be sent to: The Karen Wellington Foundation, 3825 Edwards Rd #103, Cincinnati, OH 45209, Memo Amy Weeks Fund.

