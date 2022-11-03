WEESE, Otto Crayton



Age 96, of Steinbach, MB, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at Niverville Heritage Centre, Niverville, MB.



He is survived by one daughter and one son and their families.



He is predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Violet Margaret Friesen Weese (1929 – 2018).



The funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Birchwood Funeral Chapel, 162 PTH 52W, Steinbach, MB R5G 1Y1, with a viewing prior to the service. Interment to follow at Heritage Cemetery, 395 Loewen Blvd., Steinbach, MB R5G 0B3.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mennonite Central Committee: Ukraine Emergency Response or the American Heart Association.

