WEGER, Clyde C.



Age 92, of Huber Heights, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 5, 2020. He was born November 19, 1928, in Colbert, Oklahoma. Clyde retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base after 30 years as a Civil Engineer for the F-111 and F-16 Programs. He was a dedicated member of the Lord's Church and an adored Gospel singer. Clyde was a true servant who gave his life to Christ and spent most of his time serving others. He was dearly loved and respected by all who knew him.



Clyde was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years and love of his life, Harriet; parents, Raliegh & Beulah; brother, Jesse (Ginny) Weger; and son, Brett Weger. He is survived by his children, Michelle Harris, Kirk (Maureen) Weger; godson, Mark Ewart; daughter-in-law, Karen (Chris) Heiss; grandchildren, Jesse (McKenzie), Kristen (Brad), Travis (Courtney), Brandon (Janet Henson), Carsyn, Carrigan, Cassidy; great-grandchildren, Joshua, Talon, AdriAnne, Baylie, Brighton, Weston, Kase, Cohen, Bradyn and Jensen; numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, brother & sisters in Christ and dear friends.



Funeral service 11 AM, Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Cassel Hills Church of Christ, 836 South Brown School Road, with Ministers Dave Edmonds & Andrew Brewster officiating. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 10 AM until service time.



Attendees must follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. For those who cannot attend there will be a virtual link. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton in Clyde's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.

