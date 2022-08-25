WEGER, Dara L.



Age 60, of Kettering, went to be with the Lord on August 18, 2022. She was born on December 26, 1961, to the late Jesse and Virginia Weger. Dara was deeply loved by all who have had the privilege of knowing her. Her sweet and kind disposition, and her love of all living creatures will always be remembered. In addition to her parents, Dara was preceded in death by her sister, Melinda Weger. Her memory will be cherished by her loving sister, Lisa Thomas; niece, Brittany Kiser; nephews, John Thomas and Chris Weger; also many cousins, extended family, and her Marshall House of Kettering family and friends. The family would like to thank Hospice of Dayton for the wonderful care they provided for Dara. Family and friends are invited to fellowship and share memories from 5:00pm to 6:00pm on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, in Dayton. A Celebration of Dara's Life will begin at 6:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dara's memory may be to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton or to Hospice of Dayton. To view a livestream of the service or to share a memory of Dara, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

