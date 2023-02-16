WEGERZYN, Walter

WEGERZYN, Jr., Walter V.



Age 87, of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Miami Valley Hospital. Walter was a construction supply salesman with Dayton Winfastener, retiring with over 30 years of service. He was a longtime member of St. Peter Catholic Church, where he was a past Athletic Director, starting the football program at St. Peter School, and coached football and baseball through the years.



Walter was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Linda A.; and parents, Walter Sr. and Rose Wegerzyn. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Lynn M. and Gary Frye of FL; sons and daughters-in-law, Michael J. and Donna Wegerzyn of Huber Heights, John D. and Angela Wegerzyn of TX; grandchildren, Heather (Jeff) Cooper, Holly Wegerzyn, James (Sara) Bond Jr., Jacqueline Bond (Mike Witte), Joseph (Kari) Creech, Jason (Kayla) Caruso; 15 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; sister-in-law, Diane Jones; niece, Deanna (Alan) Winn; nephew, Chris (Denise) Jones; many other relatives and friends.



Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Saturday, February 18, 2023, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike, from 5-7 PM Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton in Walter's memory.

