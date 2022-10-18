WEGLEY, Betty



Betty Wegley, 85, of Middletown, died on Friday, October 14, 2022. She was born on February 22, 1937, in Hazard, KY, to Albert and Sylvia McQuinn. She worked for Miami Carey and then retired from Nutone, she also was a bookkeeper for Trenton Moose for many years. A member of Eastern Star and Crosspointe Church. Betty met her husband, Larry while ballroom dancing where they enjoyed dancing together and won many awards as a team. Together they loved traveling, playing pool and bowling, at



which she was very competitive. Betty is survived by her husband; Larry Wegley, daughter; Debbie (David) Combs, sister; Hazel Potter, grandchildren; Thomas (Lisa) Swank, Melissa Combs, great-grandchildren; Thomas Swank III, Tyler Gardner, Trevor Swank, Taylor Swank, Veronica Sansone, Alexis Waye, and 2 great, great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, twin grandchildren; Jennifer and Ginger, brother; George McQuinn, sister; Patty Riggle, sister; Sarah Pieratt. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00pm on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., (at Bonita Drive) Middletown, OH 45044. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 1:00 PM at the funeral home with Scott Johnson officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

