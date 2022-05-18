WEHR, Amanda F.



Age 86, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022, at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties where she had been a patient for one week. She was born October 19, 1934, in Middletown and lived here all her life. She was employed as a steam press



operator at Gough Lamb Cleaners for five years, and then as custodian at First Presbyterian Church for 20 years. Amanda was a member of the First Church of God, Eagles Aerie #528 Ladies Auxiliary and Women of the Moose. Preceding her in death were her parents, Orville D. and Ida Mae (Helton) Sorrell; her first husband, Collin G. Henderson; her second



husband, Darrel J. Brown; three daughters, Jackie Henderson, Janice Henderson and Vickie Henderson; two sisters, Charlotte Reed and Mildred Dennis; and one brother, John Sorrell. She is survived by her husband, Timothy A. Wehr; brother, Orville Gene Sorrell; sister, Dorothy (Felix) Harrison; sister-in-law,



Linda Sorrell; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Friday, May 20, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Interment will be at Woodside



Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.



Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.herr-riggs.com