

WEIDNER, Robert Charles





Robert Charles Weidner, 88 of Liberty Township, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on November 26, 2021, with his family by his side. He is survived by his loving anddevoted wife of over 61 years, Gladys Weidner; sister,Marjorie Patten; childrenJennifer (Bill) Hale, JonnaWeidner (Chip Yinger), Robert J. (Diane) Weidner; grandsons Robert M. (Miranda Rogers), Bradley, and Samuel Weidner.Bob was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on July 19, 1933, and graduated from Cranford High School. Upon graduation, he served his country in the U.S. Navy, stationed on the USS Gatling, which took him on tours of duty around the world. Later he attended Marietta College and graduated with a BS in Petroleum Engineering. While attending Marietta College, he joined the U.S. Naval Reserve, where he would serve another 39 years. He was the Blue and Gold Recruitment Officer for the U.S. Naval Academy and retired with the rank of Commander. He considered his military service to be a highlight of his life, and the highest honor to have served his country.After college, Bob enjoyed a 35-year career with Columbia Gas (now NiSource), serving in engineering roles that would move him and his family to various locations across Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. He retired in 1994 as theDirector of Drilling and Maintenance of Natural Gas Storage at their headquarters in Charleston, West Virginia. Bob was an avid reader and enjoyed fishing, gardening, golf, making clocks and especially spending time with his grandsons.Bob was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church and served as a Sunday school teacher, Deacon and as a member of Church Council. He was a member of the Blue Lodge inLodi, Ohio, and of the Scottish Rite, York Rite and the Shriners of Charleston, West Virginia.A celebration of life will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Hamilton, Ohio, on December 2, 2021, at 10:30 AM with areception following for family and friends.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's name to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (8035 Hosbrook Rd Ste 210 Cincinnati, OH 45236), Leukemia Lymphoma Society (4370 Glendale Milford Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45242), or UC College of Medicine (Medical Sciences Building 3230 Eden Ave Cincinnati, OH 45267).