WEIMER, Richard E. Richard E. Weimer, 85, formerly of Englewood, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2020 in Portsmouth, OH. He was born on Christmas morning in 1934 to the late William and Mary (Bowman) Weimer, at his grandparent's home in Brookville, OH. A graduate of Verona H.S. (1952), Sinclair Community College, Park College, and the Non-Commissioned Officers Academy. Retiring as a Chief Master Sergeant (39-1/2 years) from the Ohio Air National Guard (USAF) 178th Fighter Wing, Springfield, OH, and the HQ Staff of the Ohio Air National Guard at Rickenbacker ANG Base. He continued as a Research Scientist for several Logistics Consultants taking him across the Atlantic Ocean 60 times. He served on the Board of Directors of the Randolph Twp. Historical Society, past president of the Miami Valley Genealogical Society, past member and Lay Leader of Englewood United Methodist Church, Air Force Sergeants Assoc., Air Force Museum, the National Rifle Association, member and past president of the Northmont Lions Club, Ohio Lions Foundation Trustee, receiving many awards and the prestigious Lions International Melvin Jones Award. He was the past Ohio Deputy Governor, Ohio Vice Governor, and Ohio Governor of Lions where he was awarded at the International Lions Convention in Osaka, Japan. Co-author of the Ohio ANG 60 Years of History 1927-87 book, he had a love for his family, genealogy, aviation history, coins, stamps, and baseball cards. He is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Joretta (Barr), daughter, Beth Hess, son-in-law, Michael Turner, and brother, Walter Weimer. He is survived by his wife of 2 years, Geraldine (Bailey), 3 daughters and sons-in-law, Barbara Turner of Butler Twp., Becki (Craig) Kleismit of Englewood, and Brenda (Terry) Collins of Eden Prairie, MN; 8 grandchildren, Julie, Stephanie, Chad, Stacy, Sarah, Ryan, Blake, and Allison; and 18 great-grandchildren. He was the eldest of 12 siblings, Floyd, Donna Spencer, Walter, Albert, Ruth Ann DeWitt, Laura Baker, Wendell, David, Ralph, Marilyn Frost, and Steve; many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. A public walk-through visitation will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Funeral Services will be held privately. Interment will be at Arlington Cemetery in Brookville. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Randolph Township Historical Society. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing.


