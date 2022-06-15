WEIMER, Ronald L.



Ronald L. Weimer, age 74, of Xenia, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, June 11, 2022, at his residence. He was born



August 20, 1947, in Xenia, the son of William and Margaret (Leaming) Weimer.



In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his brother: Wayne Weimer.



He is survived by his wife, Marlea (Cox) Weimer, whom he married September 4, 1976; his sister-in-law Bonnie Weimer of Jamestown and niece Teresa Weimer of Xenia.



Ron graduated from Fairborn High School in 1966. He had been a general contractor and was proud to have built the home he shared with his wife. Together they had enjoyed traveling and working on projects around their property. He was an avid collector of classic foreign cars and enjoyed restoring them. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to your local mental health agency or the charity of your choice.



Services will be held 11:30 AM on Tuesday, June 21st at New Burlington Cemetery, with Pastor Jeanette Flynn officiating. Online condolences may be made to the family at



