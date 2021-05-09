WEISBRODT, Julie Anne



74, passed on May 05, 2021. Daughter of the late George True and Dorothy (Barger) True, Born on January 31, 1947. She raised 2 children Jamie (Chris) Hatting, and John (Kim) Eichler. Survived by sister Sherry (Joe) and brother Mark (Cathy).



Loving grandmother of Leigha (DJ), Emily, and Brad. Survived by Faithful companion Alfred. Julie graduated from Taft High School and received a degree from Miami University in 1991. She worked at Bethesda North as an RN for 20 years. Julie would not want us to dwell in sadness. Instead, honor her memory by taking a moment to curl up and read a good book, listen to your favorite music or watch a great movie.



Celebration of Life, Saturday, May 15th, from 5-8 pm, at Colligan Lodge, Hamilton, OH.

