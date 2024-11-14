Weiser, Leslie Tucker

Tucker Weiser, Leslie



Leslie Ann Tucker Weiser, age 58 of Kettering, passed away Friday, October 25, 2024 in Griffin, Georgia. She was born January 18, 1966 in Dayton, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Wilton (Mary) Edwards and aunt Marsha Edwards. Leslie is survived by her mother Mary Jo Tucker; step-father Jack Tucker and family of South Carolina; partner Kirk Hale of Georgia; and two aunts Cathy Ulring and Patty Brown. She is also survived by numerous cousins and friends. Leslie graduated from Fairmont High School in 1984 where she was captain of the drill team. She later graduated from Ohio University 1989 and was a member of the Alpha Xi Delta Sorority. She later moved to California and enjoyed dancing and music. Leslie is well loved and will be deeply missed. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 16, 2024 at Newcomer Funeral Home 3940 Kettering Blvd. Kettering, OH 45439. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Donations may be made to SICSA Pet Adoption & Wellness Center. To share a memory of Leslie or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com