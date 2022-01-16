WEISER, Steven Robert



Steven Robert Weiser, 65 of Dayton, OH, died unexpectedly Jan. 9, 2022, at Kettering Hospital. He was a graduate of Fairmont East High School and was a 42 yr. veteran of the



Dayton Real Estate market,



currently with Keller Williams. Steve is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Elizabeth Weiser, survived by his wife, Cathy Weiser of 41 years, 2 sons: Robert (Kristen) Weiser; Alex (Bethany) Weiser; grandchildren: Amelie, Ronan, Ramzy and Bryn Weiser. Siblings, Ann Elgin, Linda Miles, and Gary (Kim) Weiser; along with other family members and friends. Visitation from 5-8 pm Tues., Jan. 18, 2022, at Morris Sons Funeral Home, 1771 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 am, Wed., Jan. 19, 2022, at St. Helen Catholic Church, 5100 Burkhardt Rd., Dayton, OH. Full obituary at



www.morris-sons.com