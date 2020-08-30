WELCH, Donald L. Age 53, of Miamisburg, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. Don was an EMT/Firefighter with Jefferson Twp. and the City of Englewood, OH. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Dana Welch; mother, Geraldine Welch; children, Kaitlin Welch and Alex Welch; mother-in-law, Rita Corley; and brother-in-law and wife, Doug and Sara Bontrager. A gathering of Don's family and friends to celebrate his life will be Friday, September 11, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at the Cornerstone Baptist Temple, 1707 Ohmer St., Dayton, OH 45410 with Pastor Jerry Siler officiating. Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.
Funeral Home Information
Sanner Funeral Home Inc
800 S Alex Rd
West Carrollton, OH
45449