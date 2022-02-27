WELCH, Paulette M.



Age 58, loving daughter of Josephine (nee Bailey) and the late John "Jack" Welch; niece, cousin, friend, and mentor to many. Paulette passed away peacefully on Friday, February 18, 2022, after a courageous fight battling cancer. Paulette was born and raised in Springfield, Ohio, but has lived in Cleveland since 1991. Her parents were always proud of her endeavors and accomplishments. After graduating from Shawnee High School, Paulette spent one year at Otterbein University and was a member of the women's basketball team. She transferred to Wittenberg University where she had grown up watching her father treat the student athletes as the athletic trainer ('Tiger Up' as she would say). Paulette worked for the athletics department as a student assistant while earning a B.A. in English and in Health and Physical Education. She went on to complete her Master's at St. Thomas University in Florida in Sports Administration. Paulette paved a path in life pursuing what she loved to do, gaining respect and friendships along the way. She worked hard for her student athletes giving them recognition, advice, and encouragement. She was also leader and advocate on boards and committees to help other women find their path, and a volunteer for other colleagues. We are all better people for knowing her. She brought honesty, laughter, and showed great appreciation for those in her life. Paulette showed her love through many acts of generosity and kindness to those around her. Her funeral service will be held on Monday at 2:00 p.m. in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send all donations in honor of Miss Welch to the attention of Director of Development, Mr. Keven Krajnak to NDCL Athletics (Notre Dame Cathedral Latin) address:13000 Auburn Road, Chardon, Ohio 44024.

