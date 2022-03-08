WELCH, Shirley

WELCH (Baker),



Shirley Anne



August 4, 1938 ~ March 4, 2022



(Age 83). Mom went home to the Lord and reunited with Dad and her other children on March 4, 2022. Mom was a fighter until her last breath. A beautiful and strong woman, dedicated Wife, loving Mother and beloved Grandmother, Great-Grandmother and Sister, Cousin and Friend to many. It was important to her that people know she didn't give up or quit, her body quit her. She went peacefully in her home on her back porch with a beautiful view. The place she and Dad spent most of their time since moving back to Ohio in 2007.



The hole in hearts that was created four years ago when Dad left us is now bigger. However, it's not doubled in size



because we know Mom is Square Dancing in Heaven with her favorite dancing partner. She and Dad are back together and free of illnesses that were holding them back in their earthly bodies. This is not goodbye, it is see you later as we will all be reunited in God's Great Kingdom!



Mom was born on August 4, 1938, to the Alma and Artie Baker, who preceded her in death. She married dad, Samuel Welch, and together they started a family and are now reunited watching over them. She is the beloved mom of Debbie (Ron) Siegle, the late Dennis Welch, David (Jennifer) Welch, Scott (Katina) Welch, and preceded in death by Samuel Jr., Donald, Douglas and Tammy Jo; adoring grandmother of Dan Siegle, Lisa (Siegle) DeMoya, Jeremy Siegle, Joshua Welch, Grant Welch, Holly Washvill, Jessica Cornejo, James Mitchell, Brandon Welch, Kaitlyn Welch and Ashlyn Welch; dear great-grandmother of nineteen; loving sister of Claudia (Kenneth) Brehm.



After graduating from Miami University, mom became a Special Education teacher in the Talawanda schools. She was a dedicated school teacher who was beloved by students,



parents and coworkers. A visitation and service for Mom will be held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, from 6 - 8 pm at Ogle & Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Oxford with funeral service on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 10 am at Reily Presbyterian Church, 6370 Peoria Reily Road.

