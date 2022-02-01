WELDY, Charles A. "Chuck"



Age 75, of Eaton, OH, passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022. He was born in Dayton, OH, on May 29, 1946, to his



parents, Franklin and Doris (McNinch) Weldy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dean.



Survived by his wife of 56 years, Shirley; daughter, Julianna (Bill) Barnes; granddaughters Audrianna and Abbigail Barnes; brothers, Frank and Darryl; sister, Sally Morrel; many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 6-7 PM, Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Rogers Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 PM. Condolences may be expressed online at:



