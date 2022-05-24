WELLBAUM, Carolyn S.



Age 81 of New Lebanon, passed away May 20, 2022. Carolyn, a 1958 graduate of Dixie High School, was a member of Trinity Church of New Lebanon, Farmersville O.E.S. #155 and the Women's Church Guild. She was retired from M.R.D.D. and previously worked for Dayton Public Schools.



Survived by husband of 63 years John D. Wellbaum and 4 children. Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 pm Wednesday, May 25, 2022, with funeral services at 10:00 am Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Trinity Church of New Lebanon. Serving the family is Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N . Main St., Germantown, OH. Online condolences can be made at



