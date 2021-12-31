WELLNER, Lawrence A.

WELLNER, Sr., Lawrence A.



Age 85, of Miamisburg, passed way Monday, December 27, 2021. Larry was born on January 28, 1936, in Red Bank, NJ, to the late William and Charlotte Wellner. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 30 years, Margaret and his second wife of 28 years, Carol; he is survived by his children, Lois (Mark Black) Wellner and Larry (Caroline Wilson) Wellner, Jr.; grandchildren, Laura (Alex) Glass, Sarah (Tony) Adams,



Morgan (Clint) Rouse, and Ben (Erin) Schmidt; great-grandchildren, Ethan Glass, Conner Glass, Emma Adams, Brody Adams, Kate Schmidt, Nolan Schmidt, and Sophia Rouse; siblings,



Lillian Hryshkanych, William Wellner, and Patricia (Dutch)



Taylor; dear friends, Tammy and Bruce Logan, and many



nieces and nephews. Larry served in the U.S. Air Force for 9 years and retired from Delco Products after 29 years. Friends may call from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, January 2, 2022, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME – FAR HILLS CHAPEL. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

